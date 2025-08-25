All Sections
Ukraine Defence Contact Group to hold its 30th meeting in London on 9 September

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 25 August 2025, 21:44
The UK flag. Photo: Getty Images

The 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) has been scheduled for 9 September in London.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing a spokesperson for the German Federal Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ramstein meeting in London will take place in a "mixed format", the source said, adding that its agenda has not yet been disclosed.

"Due to consultations on the agenda, I cannot comment on this topic at this time," the spokesperson added.

For reference: The Ramstein format, initiated by the United States in March 2022, serves as a platform for coordinating military aid to Ukraine and brings together representatives from more than 50 countries.

The 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group took place online.

Background: Earlier it was reported that in July and August, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence received another shipment of equipment worth a total of €10 million from the IT coalition – allies supporting Ukraine in the IT sector. The supplies were financed by Luxembourg, Ireland, Belgium and Estonia.

