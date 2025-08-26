Russia attacks several districts in Sumy Oblast with drones, injuring two women and damaging buildings

Russian forces carried out a series of drone attacks on several hromadas in Sumy Oblast on the night of 25-26 August. The strikes caused a fire, damaged residential and non-residential buildings, cut part of the population off from the power grid and resulted in casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Shortly after 01:00, a drone strike on the Shostka hromada left some consumers without power and damaged a residential building.

Around 03:00, the Russians attacked the Sumy and Bezdryk hromadas. The strikes sparked a fire and damaged residential and farm buildings.

Two women from the Bezdryk hromada also required medical assistance: a 51-year-old was taken to hospital, while a 63-year-old was treated at the scene.

In addition, the Russians damaged non-residential premises and equipment in the Putyvl hromada.

