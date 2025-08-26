Ukrainian Buria turret successfully incorporated into Combat Gereon ground robot – photo

Ukrainian defence tech company Frontline has successfully integrated the Buria grenade-launcher turret for the Mk-19 automatic grenade launcher into the Combat Gereon unmanned combat ground vehicle from German autonomous military ground systems developer ARX Robotics.

Details: The Combat Gereon unmanned ground combat system has been designed based on the Unmanned First Contact concept, under which it carries out the most dangerous tasks instead of soldiers and reduces risks for troops in combat zones.

Frontline noted that the Buria grenade-launcher turret adds combat capabilities to the ground robot. The two products form a single combat module ready for deployment on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian company pointed out that the combat module based on the Combat Gereon unmanned system and the Buria grenade-launcher module can be used to perform the most dangerous tasks, including providing fire support for infantry.

"The Combat Gereon unmanned ground system and the Buria grenade-launcher turret combination is already in service with combat units," Frontline added.

The Buria grenade-launcher turret has been in service with military units since the beginning of 2025 and is already in mass production.

It was previously reported that Frontline, in cooperation with Estonian robotics manufacturer Milrem Robotics, had successfully incorporated the Buria grenade-launcher turret for the 40-mm Mk-19 grenade launcher into the THeMIS unmanned ground system. Frontline noted that THeMIS was the first unmanned ground system in its class to be used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out combat missions.

