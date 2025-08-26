All Sections
Ukrainian Buria turret successfully incorporated into Combat Gereon ground robot – photo

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 26 August 2025, 10:20
Ukrainian Buria turret incorporated into a Combat Gereon ground robot. Photo: Frontline press service

Ukrainian defence tech company Frontline has successfully integrated the Buria grenade-launcher turret for the Mk-19 automatic grenade launcher into the Combat Gereon unmanned combat ground vehicle from German autonomous military ground systems developer ARX Robotics.

Source: Frontline press service

Details: The Combat Gereon unmanned ground combat system has been designed based on the Unmanned First Contact concept, under which it carries out the most dangerous tasks instead of soldiers and reduces risks for troops in combat zones.

Frontline noted that the Buria grenade-launcher turret adds combat capabilities to the ground robot. The two products form a single combat module ready for deployment on the battlefield.

 
Photo: Frontline press service

The Ukrainian company pointed out that the combat module based on the Combat Gereon unmanned system and the Buria grenade-launcher module can be used to perform the most dangerous tasks, including providing fire support for infantry.

"The Combat Gereon unmanned ground system and the Buria grenade-launcher turret combination is already in service with combat units," Frontline added.

weaponsRusso-Ukrainian war
