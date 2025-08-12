Ukrainian Buria turret successfully integrated into Estonian unmanned THeMIS platform

Ukrainian defence tech company Frontline, in cooperation with Estonian robotics manufacturer Milrem Robotics, has successfully integrated the Buria grenade-launcher turret for the 40-mm Mk-19 grenade launcher with the THeMIS unmanned ground platform.

Source: a press release by Frontline

Details: The success of the integration was confirmed during live-fire tests conducted in Ukraine as part of an updated training programme for automated turret instructors. The integrated system demonstrated precise target engagement at distances over 1,100 metres.

Advertisement:

"During the trials, the THeMIS combat ground platform demonstrated excellent manoeuvrability, stability, and off-road capability... The successful firing also confirmed the versatility of the THeMIS platform when working with different types of weapons," the statement said.

The Ukrainian company reported a series of additional tests aimed at checking the combat validation of the system, and verification of its stability in various operational scenarios is planned to take place in the coming weeks. The next stage will be integrating the system into active mission-planning scenarios, as well as adapting solutions for specific battlefield tasks for further scaling.

Frontline noted that THeMIS became the first unmanned ground platform of its class to be used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in combat missions. The Buria grenade-launcher turret has been in service with military units since January 2025 and is already in serial production.

Background: In July, Ukrainian company Frontline signed a strategic agreement with German-Ukrainian drone manufacturer Quantum Systems. The deal marked a new stage of cooperation between the companies and followed a Memorandum of Strategic Partnership signed in April 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!