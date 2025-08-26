All Sections
Dreamed of studying at Ukrainian university: 17-year-old girl brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories

Tatiana BugayenkoTuesday, 26 August 2025, 12:54
Ukrainian flag. Stock photo: MariaView/Depositphotos

A 17-year-old girl who has dreamed of studying at a Ukrainian university has been brought back to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Details: Kseniia and her mother lived for three years under occupation. Her older sister was already in government-controlled territory, as she had managed to leave earlier.

Despite everything, Kseniia continued studying online at a Ukrainian school, as she had dreamed since childhood of entering a Ukrainian university.

"After an unsuccessful attempt to break free from the occupied territory, her sister asked for help. Thanks to the coordinated work of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network team, it was possible to prepare the necessary documents, develop a safe route and organise an escort," the statement from the initiative reads.

The girl was able to finally meet her older sister. Kseniia is now preparing to enrol at a Ukrainian university and dreams that her mother will also be able to return from occupation and be by her side.

Background: Earlier, three children from the occupied territories and a young man who had been unlawfully taken to Russia were brought back to Ukraine.

