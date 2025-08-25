All Sections
Three children and young man brought back from Russian occupation

Alyona PavliukMonday, 25 August 2025, 16:56
Three children and young man brought back from Russian occupation
A child holding a Ukrainian flag. Stock photo: Oksana Nazarchuk/Depositphotos

Three children from Russian-occupied territories and a young man who had been illegally taken to Russia have been brought back to Ukraine.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative on Facebook

Details: The children, aged between 6 and 15, had lived separated from their families for a long time: some without parental care, others unable to see their parents due to the occupation and dangerous evacuation routes.

The young man had been living in the Oleshky orphanage in Kherson Oblast at the time of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He was illegally taken first to the temporarily occupied territory and later to Russia.

Background:

  • Recently, a young couple with a baby were brought back to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.
  • Earlier, two teenage girls were also brought back from temporarily occupied territories. Both girls had held onto their Ukrainian identity despite years of pressure, fear and isolation.

occupationchildren
