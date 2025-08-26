Ukraine has disrupted 17% of Russia's refining capacity – Reuters

According to calculations by the news agency Reuters, Ukrainian attacks have disrupted the operation of at least 17% of Russia’s oil refining capacity.

Source: Reuters

Details: Reuters reports that Ukraine recently targeted ten refineries, halting production of around 1.1 million barrels per day.

These strikes occurred at a time when seasonal demand for petrol from tourists and farmers in Russia was at its peak.

Russia had tightened its petrol export restrictions in July to manage the domestic demand surge even before the attacks.

In some regions of Russian-occupied Ukraine, Russia’s south and even the Far East, there were petrol shortages, forcing drivers to use more expensive fuel due to the scarcity of regular A-95 petrol.

Background:

