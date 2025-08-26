All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine has disrupted 17% of Russia's refining capacity – Reuters

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzTuesday, 26 August 2025, 12:56
Ukraine has disrupted 17% of Russia's refining capacity – Reuters
Fires after Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Stock photo: Getty Images

According to calculations by the news agency Reuters, Ukrainian attacks have disrupted the operation of at least 17% of Russia’s oil refining capacity.

Source: Reuters

Details: Reuters reports that Ukraine recently targeted ten refineries, halting production of around 1.1 million barrels per day. 

Advertisement:

These strikes occurred at a time when seasonal demand for petrol from tourists and farmers in Russia was at its peak.

Russia had tightened its petrol export restrictions in July to manage the domestic demand surge even before the attacks. 

In some regions of Russian-occupied Ukraine, Russia’s south and even the Far East, there were petrol shortages, forcing drivers to use more expensive fuel due to the scarcity of regular A-95 petrol.

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian waroilRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
Ukraine's General Staff confirms fighting in two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast but denies Russian occupation
Hungarian PM threatens "consequences" over Zelenskyy's remarks about Druzhba pipeline
US offered Russia energy deals as incentive to push Kremlin towards peace in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russian attack cuts mines near Dobropillia from power grid, leaving 148 miners underground
Russians occupy two settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
Crawled five days with his throat cut: Ukrainian soldier survives torture and captivity – photo
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Time for accession talks: the EU must not use Orbán's veto to punish Ukraine
19:11
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
19:06
French minister meets with heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies
19:04
Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
18:51
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured
18:36
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says
18:16
Greece says it will not deploy troops to Ukraine
18:04
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
17:51
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
17:35
Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: