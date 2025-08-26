Ukraine has disrupted 17% of Russia's refining capacity – Reuters
According to calculations by the news agency Reuters, Ukrainian attacks have disrupted the operation of at least 17% of Russia’s oil refining capacity.
Source: Reuters
Details: Reuters reports that Ukraine recently targeted ten refineries, halting production of around 1.1 million barrels per day.
These strikes occurred at a time when seasonal demand for petrol from tourists and farmers in Russia was at its peak.
Russia had tightened its petrol export restrictions in July to manage the domestic demand surge even before the attacks.
In some regions of Russian-occupied Ukraine, Russia’s south and even the Far East, there were petrol shortages, forcing drivers to use more expensive fuel due to the scarcity of regular A-95 petrol.
Background:
- Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, summarised the results of operations against Russian refineries and oil pipelines.
- He reported that by 23 August, Ukrainian drones had struck at least four major facilities in Russia.
- On 14 August, Ukraine hit the Lukoil Volgograd refinery (formerly Stalingrad), which reportedly halted operations.
- On 18 August, there was a strike on the Druzhba pumping station in Nikolskoye, Russia’s Tambov Oblast. Russia claimed it would resume in 48 hours, but no confirmation of a restart has been reported.
- On 20 August, Ukraine attacked the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in Russia’s Rostov Oblast. The fire there has lasted over 60 hours and continued to spread as of 23 August.
- On 21 August, there was an attack on another Druzhba pipeline station in Unecha, Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Reports indicate extensive fire damage, with restoration promised within five days.
