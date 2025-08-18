Druzhba oil pipeline halts operations after Ukrainian strike on Nikolskoye pumping station in Russia

The Nikolskoye oil pumping station has been hit. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces and other defence forces units hit the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov Oblast on the night of 17-18 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The strike caused a fire to break out at the facility, and the pumping of oil via the Druzhba pipeline has come to a complete stop.

The General Staff noted that the Nikolskoye station is part of Russia’s economic infrastructure and supplies Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. It emphasised that Ukraine’s defence forces are steadily weakening Russia’s military and economic capabilities in order to end its aggression against Ukraine.

Quote: "Ukraine’s defence forces are steadily working to diminish the Russian Federation’s military and economic strength in order to bring about the complete cessation of its armed aggression against Ukraine."

Background:

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó again accused Ukraine of carrying out an "attack" on an oil pipeline which led to the "suspension of oil supplies" to Hungary.

Szijjártó did not name the pipeline, but it is likely to be Druzhba, historically the route for Urals crude, which accounts for more than half of Hungary’s oil imports.

Last week, Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" on the Druzhba pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast.

