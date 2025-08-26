European Commission reiterates that opening negotiating clusters for Ukraine requires unanimous decision

The European Commission has reiterated that opening the first negotiating cluster in Ukraine’s EU accession talks requires approval from all 27 member states, but Ukraine must continue reforms regardless of this process.

Source: Paula Pinho, European Commission Chief Spokesperson, in a conversation with journalists on 26 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The European Commission is encouraging Ukraine to continue reforms regardless of when the first negotiating cluster in the EU accession process will be opened.

"But you know the rules, it requires unanimity of all Member States to open the clusters, and that's why we continue to work with Ukraine, encouraging them to do the reforms that they have been carrying out independently of the opening of the clusters, because this work will pay off," Pinho stressed.

She added that the European Commission is working with all member states "to make sure that sooner rather than later we can proceed also with the formal opening of the clusters".

Background:

European Pravda reported that on 26 August, Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, held a video meeting with Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, to discuss Ukraine’s accession to the EU and the necessary reforms.

Last week, Kachka also held talks with the foreign ministers of five EU countries to coordinate positions ahead of the September EU Council meeting dedicated to enlargement.

Media reports suggest that the EU is once again weighing the option of opening the first membership negotiating cluster with Moldova, while holding off on taking the same step for Ukraine.

Kachka earlier stated that the idea of separating Ukraine and Moldova in the EU accession process would undermine the strength of European integration, which is necessary for Ukraine, Moldova, and the EU itself.

