Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo

Russian forces have remotely scattered Lepestok (Petal) anti-personnel landmines on one of the streets in the city of Kherson.

Source: statement by the National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "Recently, the police have received a report that the invaders carried out remote mining on a street in the Dniprovskyi district, planting Lepestok-type anti-personnel landmines.

The weapon poses a severe threat to locals, as it is difficult to detect in the environment. Such landmines can be either green or brown, making them nearly invisible in grass, foliage, or soil. They are pressure-activated and can be triggered by stepping on them or driving over them."

Details: Bomb disposal experts inspected the reported area, recovered the detected landmines and destroyed them through controlled detonation.

Police strongly warned that if any potentially dangerous objects are found, under no circumstances should they be touched, moved or attempted to be neutralised independently.

