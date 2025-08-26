All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo

Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 17:35
Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo
A Lepestok landmine in Kheson. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russian forces have remotely scattered Lepestok (Petal) anti-personnel landmines on one of the streets in the city of Kherson.

Source: statement by the National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "Recently, the police have received a report that the invaders carried out remote mining on a street in the Dniprovskyi district, planting Lepestok-type anti-personnel landmines.

Advertisement:

The weapon poses a severe threat to locals, as it is difficult to detect in the environment. Such landmines can be either green or brown, making them nearly invisible in grass, foliage, or soil. They are pressure-activated and can be triggered by stepping on them or driving over them."

 

Details: Bomb disposal experts inspected the reported area, recovered the detected landmines and destroyed them through controlled detonation.

Police strongly warned that if any potentially dangerous objects are found, under no circumstances should they be touched, moved or attempted to be neutralised independently.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Advertisement:
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
Ukraine's General Staff confirms fighting in two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast but denies Russian occupation
Hungarian PM threatens "consequences" over Zelenskyy's remarks about Druzhba pipeline
US offered Russia energy deals as incentive to push Kremlin towards peace in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Time for accession talks: the EU must not use Orbán's veto to punish Ukraine
19:11
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
19:06
French minister meets with heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies
19:04
Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
18:51
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured
18:36
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says
18:16
Greece says it will not deploy troops to Ukraine
18:04
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
17:51
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
17:35
Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: