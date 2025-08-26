Greece says it will not deploy troops to Ukraine

Greece is ready to discuss participation in future security guarantees for Ukraine, but rules out the possibility of deploying a military contingent.

Source: Greek newspaper Kathimerini, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Diplomatic sources told Kathimerini that Greece sees potential involvement in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as a politically contentious issue that could undermine the readiness of the Hellenic Armed Forces.

Athens also prefers to refrain from commenting on the willingness of Türkiye – its longtime geopolitical rival – to send troops to Ukraine, citing the fact that discussions are at a very early stage.

"We do not know whether peacekeeping forces will be sent, in what format they will be present, or who will take part," Kathimerini’s source said. "However, one thing is certain. Some countries are more willing than others to send their troops if such a decision is made."

Greek authorities are waiting for more clarity on the structure of future security guarantees for Ukraine, particularly whether they would involve other forms of military assistance, Kathimerini said.

Background:

European officials are also discussing a plan to send British and French military personnel to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. Around 10 countries are prepared to provide troops.

Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty recently expressed confidence in Canada’s ability to send troops to Ukraine after the war if needed.

