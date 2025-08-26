All Sections
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 26 August 2025, 18:36
Krzysztof Gawkowski. Photo: Facebook

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski has said that "Russia rejoices" at a decision by Polish President Karol Nawrocki to veto the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens.

Source: Gawkowski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Gawkowski also called Nawrocki’s stance a "humiliation" of the pro-Ukraine policy pursued by his predecessor Andrzej Duda.

Quote: "Russians rejoice at President Nawrocki’s position of blocking support for Ukraine! Hundreds of Russian trolls are applauding under posts from the Chancellery and trying to dissuade Poland from helping Ukraine in its fight for independence." 

Details: Gawkowski noted that Russians "praise Poland for changing its attitude towards its neighbour, and Putin has gained a new ally in Europe".

"We did not have to wait long for the new president to act in support of Russian imperialism. But Poland will never join the axis of evil, no matter how much Karol Nawrocki and his hatred-blinded entourage want it," Gawkowski stressed.

Background: 

