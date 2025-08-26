All Sections
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 August 2025, 18:51
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured
The aftermath of a Russian attack in the Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times on 26 August, injuring a woman.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Synelnykove district. A 65-year-old woman was injured after guided aerial bombs struck the Malomykhailivka hromada. She was provided with medical assistance but did not require hospitalisation. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Three houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. Russian forces used a drone to hit the Mezhova hromada, causing a fire in a house. A petrol station was damaged in the Slovianka hromada."

Details: In the Nikopol district, Russian forces struck the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske hromadas. 

The Russians deployed heavy artillery and drones to attack populated areas in the Nikopol district. Two houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged.

