All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's envoy Witkoff believes war in Ukraine may be over by year-end or earlier

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 08:44
Trump's envoy Witkoff believes war in Ukraine may be over by year-end or earlier
Steve Witkoff. Stock photo: Getty Images

A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia may be achieved by the end of the year or even earlier, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, has said.

Source: Fox News; European Pravda

Details: Witkoff was answering a question about whether Ukraine should cede some of the territories that remain under its control to Russia as part of a potential settlement.

Advertisement:

He said that, in Trump’s view, only the Ukrainians can make that decision, and that the choice is a "more complicated decision than just giving up land".

"They [the Ukrainians – ed.] have to understand what the security guarantees are, and they are entitled to understand those things. They have to make sure that this can never happen again," Witkoff said.

He added that "we have to address all of those things", and in this regard, he suggested that a solution may be reached by the end of the year or even earlier.

"We have technical teams working on it, and we're hopeful that by the end of this year, and maybe quite a bit sooner, we actually can find the ingredients to get to that peace deal," Witkoff said.

He also asserted, echoing remarks made repeatedly by Trump administration officials, that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to end the war.

Witkoff also announced that he will meet with a Ukrainian delegation in New York this week.

Background: Trump has said Washington will launch an "economic war" against Russia if it avoids negotiations on ending its war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

USARusso-Ukrainian warpeace
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
Poland prepares alternative bill on limiting aid to Ukrainians
Russia causes "significant damage" to gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
Russians table peace proposal on Donetsk Oblast, says Trump's envoy Witkoff
Russians attack Kherson, killing one person and injuring three
All News
USA
Trump's envoy Witkoff announces meeting with Ukrainian team in US this week
Trump calls Russia's claim about Putin refusing to meet Zelenskyy over illegitimacy "posturing"
Trump promises economic war against Russia if it avoids negotiations
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees
20:11
Germany exported record amount of arms in 2024, most went to Ukraine
19:55
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
19:14
Germany's Merz: We do not want Ukraine to capitulate
19:06
Majority of Americans support tough sanctions against Kremlin's trading allies – Reuters
18:56
Hungarian foreign minister announces test resumption of oil supplies through Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine's attack
18:56
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured
18:47
Ukrainian snipers repel Russian assault in close combat – video
18:29
Russia files case against Crimean Tatar journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva
17:56
Orbán's government challenges EU decision on Russian assets made without Hungary's consent
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: