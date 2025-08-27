Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with Finland's president

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said he had a "very good" conversation with Finland’s president on Wednesday 27 August, during which they coordinated positions for more substantial results.

The Ukrainian leader noted that teams are actively preparing the architecture of strong and multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine.

Quote: "Our teams are actively preparing the architecture of strong and multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine, with everyone involved – Europeans, Americans, and our other partners in the Coalition of the Willing. Military commanders, defence ministers, and security advisors – at different levels, we are preparing the components of future security. We are accelerating the process of defining the details. It is already time to organise the format for the leaders’ discussions to determine the key priorities and timelines."

Details: Zelenskyy also emphasised that an important area discussed during the conversation was relations with the United States.

Quote: "Unfortunately, the Russians are currently sending negative signals regarding meetings and further developments. Strikes on our cities and villages continue. Every day there are new victims. The Russians will only react to real pressure in response to all this. Pressure is needed. We are counting on it. Concrete steps are needed from Russia – steps towards real diplomacy."

Details: Notably, the Finnish president was among the participants in broad talks held in the US last week with Presidents Donald Trump and Zelenskyy as well as the NATO secretary general, the European Commission president and European leaders.

On 23 August, Stubb said he hopes that Trump’s patience regarding Russia will run out.

