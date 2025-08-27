Russian attack cuts off 100,000 families from power grid – Zelenskyy

Over 100,000 properties have been cut off from the power grid in Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts due to a Russian attack.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Rebuilding efforts are now underway in Sumy Oblast after Russian drone strikes. Nearly a hundred UAVs and targeted overnight attacks on our regions, aimed specifically at civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, energy facilities were damaged."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Russian forces had also struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, leaving some people injured. All are receiving the necessary assistance.

Background:

On the night of 26-27 August, Russian forces used drones to attack energy and gas transport facilities in six Ukrainian regions.

Due to Russian attacks on Sumy’s energy infrastructure, almost no public electric transport is running in the city, and water is being supplied at lower pressure and not to all consumers.

