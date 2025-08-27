All Sections
Russian attack cuts off 100,000 families from power grid – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzWednesday, 27 August 2025, 14:06
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Over 100,000 properties have been cut off from the power grid in Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts due to a Russian attack.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Rebuilding efforts are now underway in Sumy Oblast after Russian drone strikes. Nearly a hundred UAVs and targeted overnight attacks on our regions, aimed specifically at civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, energy facilities were damaged."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Russian forces had also struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, leaving some people injured. All are receiving the necessary assistance.

Background:

