Russia causes "significant damage" to gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzWednesday, 27 August 2025, 11:06
Russia causes significant damage to gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces used drones to attack energy and gas transport facilities across six Ukrainian regions on the night of 26-27 August.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: The ministry reported that the Russians had carried out a targeted and comprehensive attack on gas transport infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, causing significant damage. 

Overall, strikes were recorded in Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Assessment of the damage is ongoing and emergency and rescue services are operating at the scenes of the strikes. 

The Ministry of Energy added that energy and gas workers are making every effort to restore power and gas supplies as quickly as possible.

Background: Due to Russian attacks on Sumy’s energy infrastructure, almost no public electric transport is running in the city, and water is being supplied at lower pressure and not to all consumers.

