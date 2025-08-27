Two radars of S-300 air defence missile system and possibly two Su-24 aircraft hit in Russia's Voronezh

Two S-300 air defence missile system radars were destroyed in an attack on the 108th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment and the Baltimore airfield in the Russian city of Voronez on the night of 16-17 August. Two Su-24 frontline bombers were also likely hit.

Source: CyberBoroshno, a community of OSINT analysts

Details: The destroyed equipment is the 76N6 and 30N6 radars. The 76N6 is a target detection radar for medium and high altitudes, part of the S-300 system (in this case, the S-300PM2). The 30N6 is a target tracking and illumination radar that enables the functioning of this same system’s surface-to-air missile capabilities.

Targets hit by drones. Photo: CyberBoroshno

"This is evidenced by burn marks at the locations of equipment that had been in place for a long time but disappeared from the images after the strike," the analysts noted.

Other facilities were reportedly damaged as well, but these have been confirmed by satellite data.

Background: Earlier, a Ukrainian drone hit a radar station for the S-500 Prometheus air defence system in Crimea. This radar is designed to detect ballistic targets, hypersonic craft, stealth targets, low-orbit satellites and highly manoeuvrable aerodynamic targets.

