Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 August 2025, 18:56
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured
The aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Two men were injured in Russian attacks on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 27 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Terror in the Nikopol district did not stop throughout the day. The enemy used FPV drones and heavy artillery against settlements of the district. The city of Nikopol and the Myrove, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske hromadas came under fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Two people were injured. A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with blast and shrapnel injuries and is in a moderate condition. Another local man, aged 38, sought medical assistance on his own." 

Details: Two houses, an outbuilding, a garage, a petrol station, an unused building, several vehicles and a gas pipeline were damaged in the district. Dry grass caught fire, but the blaze was extinguished.

Updated information shows that the Russians struck the Malomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district with guided aerial bombs in the morning, damaging almost 30 houses. 

Russian forces also launched drones on the Mezhova hromada, where one house was damaged and another caught fire.

Dnipropetrovsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warattack
