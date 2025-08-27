All Sections
Majority of Americans support tough sanctions against Kremlin's trading allies – Reuters

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 27 August 2025, 19:06
Majority of Americans support tough sanctions against Kremlin's trading allies – Reuters
The United States Capitol. Photo: Getty Images

Most Americans back the idea of sanctions against countries trading with Russia in order to pressure Moscow into ending its war against Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Details: The survey showed that 62% of respondents support sanctions on Russia’s trading partners. This is a strategy that US President Donald Trump has already partly implemented and has threatened to expand, including China.

In recent weeks, Trump has pursued active diplomacy, meeting Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Alaska, but has so far failed to halt the war despite promising to end it on his first day in office.

As part of efforts to stop the fighting, Trump has imposed secondary sanctions on India for continuing to purchase Russian oil – the Kremlin’s main source of funding.

The US president has also threatened to impose high tariffs on China (the largest buyer of Russian oil), Türkiye, the UAE and other countries trading with Moscow to increase pressure on the Kremlin and force it to agree to a ceasefire.

Some 76% of Trump's Republicans in the Reuters/Ipsos poll support sanctions against Russia’s partners, as do a majority of Democrats – 58%.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses from 1,022 American adults nationwide, with a margin of error of ±3 percentage points for all respondents and ±6 points for Republicans and Democrats separately.

Background: Trump imposed steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods to punish the country for purchasing Russian oil, undermining decades of US efforts to strengthen ties with New Delhi.

USARussia
