Germany exported record amount of arms in 2024, most went to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 August 2025, 20:11
Participants in a rally in support of Ukraine in Berlin. Photo: Getty Images

In 2024, the German government approved arms exports worth €12.83 billion, setting the country’s record.

Source: German TV news service Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Thus, Germany exported more military equipment than ever before. 

Ukraine topped the list of recipients with €8.15 billion, according to an arms export report.

The actual volume of weapons exports last year also reached a record level. Ukraine accounted for 64% of all approved arms exports.

Among the deliveries to Ukraine were 306 armoured combat vehicles, 316 missiles and missile systems, 78 battle tanks and 11 large-calibre artillery systems.

Other major orders came from Singapore.

Background:

  • On 27 August, the German government approved a draft law on voluntary military service.
  • Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the country's armed forces estimate that Russia views the West as a systemic enemy, is building up its military power and preparing for a large-scale confrontation with NATO.
  • The Bundestag has said that Russia could attack NATO in 2-3 years.

