All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Five-storey residential building destroyed in Russian attack on Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 28 August 2025, 04:28
Five-storey residential building destroyed in Russian attack on Kyiv
A firefighter extinguishing a fire. Photo: State Emergency Service on Telegram

A five-storey building has been destroyed in Kyiv as a result of a combined Russian attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

Source: Klitschko on social media

Quote: "Early reports indicate that destruction has occurred in a five-storey building from the ground to the fourth floors in the Darnytskyi district. 

Advertisement:

Emergency services are heading to the scene."

Background: On the evening of 27 August and on the night of 27-28 August, Ukrainian air defence units were responding to the threat of Russian drones and missiles in Kyiv. Fires broke out and people have been reported  injured and killed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivmissile strikeRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
updatedDeath toll in Kyiv rises to 16, including four children, rubble removal continues – photos, video
Hungarian Foreign Ministry bans Ukrainian commander from entering the country over Druzhba pipeline attack
Ukrainska Pravda office damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Local authorities say hundreds of drones have attacked Russia: two oil refineries ablaze – photos, videos
Russians strike Intercity+ train depot, causing fire
Germany believes it has identified all those involved in Nord Stream explosions
All News
Kyiv
Russian attack kills eight people in Kyiv – Zelenskyy, photos, video
At least 3 people trapped under rubble of building in Kyiv – photos
Death toll from Russian overnight attack on Kyiv rises to four, including children
RECENT NEWS
14:09
updatedDeath toll in Kyiv rises to 16, including four children, rubble removal continues – photos, video
13:48
Russian oil supplies to Hungary via Druzhba pipeline have resumed, Reuters reports
13:14
Von der Leyen makes emergency statement on Russian attack on Kyiv: new sanctions ahead
12:53
Radio Liberty editorial office damaged in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
12:53
Animal welfare volunteers rescue people and pets from under rubble after Russian attack on Kyiv – photo
12:39
Ukrainian foreign minister rebukes Hungarian counterpart: You value Russian pipeline over Ukrainian children killed by Russia
12:39
Interceptor UAVs downed 70 Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast overnight
12:32
Ukraine's Air Force outlines notable features of Russia's large-scale 28 August attack
12:25
EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Russia deliberately hit building next to EU mission – photos
12:02
Children in Kharkiv will study in 7 underground schools and 6 metro stations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: