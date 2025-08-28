Five-storey residential building destroyed in Russian attack on Kyiv

A five-storey building has been destroyed in Kyiv as a result of a combined Russian attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

Source: Klitschko on social media

Quote: "Early reports indicate that destruction has occurred in a five-storey building from the ground to the fourth floors in the Darnytskyi district.

Emergency services are heading to the scene."

Background: On the evening of 27 August and on the night of 27-28 August, Ukrainian air defence units were responding to the threat of Russian drones and missiles in Kyiv. Fires broke out and people have been reported injured and killed.

