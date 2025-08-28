All Sections
Russian Iskander missiles attack Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring people

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 August 2025, 10:32
Russian Iskander missiles attack Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring people
A building damaged by the Russian attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with Iskander missiles on the night of 27-28 August, injuring two people.  

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration  

Details: Liakh reported that two powerful explosions had been heard in the city around 03:00.

The first strike hit Shevchenko Street, damaging the summer terrace of the restaurant at the Ukraina Hotel. The second strike landed on Andriivskyi Lane.

In total, four people were injured in the Sloviansk hromada, including two in Sloviansk. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The strikes damaged or destroyed 35 apartment buildings, two houses, six cars, an educational institution and eight infrastructure facilities.

