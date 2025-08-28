Russian nighttime attack damages headquarters of two banks in Kyiv – photo

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Bank Credit Dnipro. Photo: Bank Credit Dnipro on Facebook

The buildings housing the headquarters of Bank Credit Dnipro and OTP Bank have been damaged by a large-scale Russian attack on the city of Kyiv.

Source: press service of Bank Credit Dnipro

Details: Neighbouring residential buildings, educational institutions and company offices were also affected.

Bank Credit Dnipro is currently working with the appropriate services and assessing the support needed for residents of nearby buildings.

Despite the damage, all of the bank’s systems and branches are operating as usual.

Ekonomichna Pravda reported that the main office of OTP Bank had also been affected – windows had been shattered.

Background:

On the night of 27-28 August, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using loitering munitions as well as air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles – a total of 629 aerial assets had been launched, 589 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.

Thirteen people, including three children, have been killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in a large-scale Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.

