Ukrainian air defences destroy 589 out of 629 aerial assets launched by Russia overnight; 13 hits recorded

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 28 August 2025, 09:30
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service in Kyiv

Russia used a total of 629 aerial assets – drones as well as air-to-surface and surface-to-surface missiles – to launch a large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 589 of them.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on social media

Details: Russian forces used the following from 19:30 on 27 August:

  • 598 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea;
  • Two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts, Russia;
  • Nine Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk and Voronezh oblasts, Russia;
  • 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of Saratov Oblast, Russia.

Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, air defence forces had shot down/jammed 590 aerial assets:

  • 563 Russian Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones;
  • One Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;
  • Seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
  • 18 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

The Russian missiles and drones hit 13 locations and the fall of debris was reported in 26 locations.

Quote: "The aerial attack continues and air defence forces are still working to shoot down Russian assets. Follow safety rules and stay in shelters! Another brutal attack by Russia, another wave of fatalities among the civilian population, including children. We express our sincere condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. Russian war criminals shall be punished."

