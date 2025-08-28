Death toll in Kyiv rises to 16, including four children, rubble removal continues – photos, video

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Sixteen people, including three children, have been killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in a large-scale Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko

Quote from Tkachenko: "The death toll from the enemy attack has risen to 12. Sadly three of them are children aged 2, 14 and 17."

Updated: Around 11:00, Klymenko reported that the death toll in Kyiv had risen to 13.

At 12:19, Tkachenko reported that the death toll had risen to 15, including four children. At 14:05, it was reported that the death toll had risen to 16.



Among the deceased are three children aged 2, 14 and 17. Klymenko said the body of one of the children was recovered at the scene of the strike, while the other two died in hospital from their injuries.

A further 38 people have been reported injured.

"Another 10 people are considered missing. Search and rescue operations continue at the scenes of the strikes," the interior minister added.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that among them are children aged 7, 10 and 11.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy. Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war. And this means that Russia still does not fear the consequences. Russia still takes advantage of the fact that at least part of the world turns a blind eye to murdered children and seeks excuses for Putin."

More details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine expects a response from China, which has repeatedly called for preventing the war’s expansion and implementing a ceasefire.

"Yet this is not happening because of Russia. We expect a reaction from Hungary. The death of children should definitely stir far greater emotions than anything else. We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled positions," the president said.

He urged the world to impose new, tough sanctions on Russia for its actions.

"All deadlines have already been broken, dozens of opportunities for diplomacy ruined. Russia must feel accountable for every strike, for every day of this war," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

At around 05:00 on 28 August, Kyiv City Military Administration released early information on the aftermath of the combined Russian attack on Kyiv. It reported that four people, including a child, had been killed, and about 20 had been injured.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that rescue workers were continuing to clear the rubble of a five-storey building on Boryspilska Street in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, where at least three more people may still be trapped

This news has been updated since publication.

