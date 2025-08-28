All Sections
EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Russia deliberately hit building next to EU mission – photos

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 28 August 2025, 12:25
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Mathernova on Facebook

Katarina Mathernova, European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, has stated that Russia carried out a targeted strike on a building located next to the European Union mission in Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Mathernova on Facebook

Details: Mathernova detailed the strike, which damaged the EU mission building in Kyiv.

Quote: "A precision strike destroyed a building adjacent to the European Union Delegation. Its blast wave severely damaged our building and also a residential tower where many colleagues live. Thankfully, they are all safe."

More details: She added that what her colleagues endured during 12 hours of continuous air-raid sirens is "unimaginable."

Mathernova noted that she herself did not witness the attack, as she is currently in Slovakia, mourning her mother, who passed away three days ago. 

However, she said this made her feel even deeper sympathy for those who were killed, their families and colleagues on the mission.

"The war touched them directly last night. The war touched the European Union. And no one will convince me that this was not Putin’s intention. No one is safe. Not families in their homes. Not children in their beds. Not those who represent the EU in Kyiv. Putin will stop at nothing. He bombs, destroys, murders. This is not a military operation. This is terror," the ambassador wrote.

She emphasised that the EU supports Ukraine because "this war touches us all, deeply."

Background:

