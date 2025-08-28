All Sections
Zelenskyy instructs Foreign Ministry to respond to Hungary's sanctions against Ukrainian top commander

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 28 August 2025, 16:31
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Hungary’s decision to ban entry to Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine and an ethnic Hungarian, calling it outrageous.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Details: Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to "clarify all the facts and respond accordingly". 

"If Hungary has indeed closed entry into Hungary and the entire Schengen zone to one of Ukraine’s military commanders, who is an ethnic Hungarian and a citizen of Ukraine, this can only cause outrage," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that Hungarian officials "have gone so far as to attempt to discriminate against members of the Hungarian community in Ukraine for their participation in the defence of our state and our people". 

In addition, as Zelenskyy stressed, the Hungarian side tries "to portray black as white and to shift the blame for the ongoing war onto Ukraine".

Zelenskyy noted that Hungary has not reacted to Russia’s latest large-scale strike on Kyiv, which killed and injured many civilians.

Background:

  • Balázs Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s political director, confirmed that the Ukrainian military commander banned from entering Hungary due to attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline is Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, who is an ethnic Hungarian.
  • Brovdi himself responded to Viktor Orbán's government's entry ban, imposed after the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, by advising them to "stick it up their arse".

