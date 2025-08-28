All Sections
UK ready to develop cooperation with Ukraine on space and cyberspace after war ends

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 28 August 2025, 17:12
UK ready to develop cooperation with Ukraine on space and cyberspace after war ends
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom has long-term plans to provide Ukraine with large-scale support after the end of the war launched by Russia.

Source: Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, UK Chief of the Defence Staff, in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Radakin recalled that in 2014 the mission Operation Orbital was created to support Ukraine and strengthen the interaction of British forces with Ukraine’s armed forces and navy.
The Admiral revealed that after the war there will be Operation Orbital ++, which will cover more areas in the military domain.

Quote: "I expect there will also be an air component, and in the future it will also encompass space and cyberspace. Because modern war is war in five domains."

More details: Radakin stressed that during his time in office, both those in government and the opposition have been united in their support for Ukraine.

"Ukraine has never been an issue on which there is political division in Britain," Radakin noted.

