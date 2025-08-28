All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia's strike on Ukraine is a strike on Trump

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 August 2025, 20:58
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia’s strike on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August, is also a strike on Europe and on US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "This strike [Russian attack on the night of 27-28 August – ed.] absolutely clearly demonstrates that Russia’s goals really have not changed. They want to wage war and they strike not only at our people, not only at our cities, our hromadas. Russia is now striking at everyone in the world who seeks peace. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]"

Details: Zelenskyy pointed out that "this is a strike on Europe; it is also Russia’s strike on President Trump, on other global actors".

Quote: "In Washington we heard that Putin was supposedly ready to end the war – to meet at leaders’ level and resolve key issues. But he chooses ballistics instead of any real steps towards peace. He kills children so as not to talk about when and how there will be peace. The problem is that he is not afraid to strike like this at those leaders to whom he promises something." 

More details: Zelenskyy also stressed that a number of countries, including China and India, and other countries in Asia and Latin America, are still trading with Russia. "Russia is simply drawing them into being its accomplices with such strikes, with such killing of people," the president said.

