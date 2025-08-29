Portuguese president calls Trump a "Russian agent"

President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said that US President Donald Trump is currently acting as "a Russian agent", favouring Moscow in the war against Ukraine.

Source: CNN Portugal

Details: The president’s speech took place on Wednesday 27 August at a youth event at the Summer University – a training initiative being held in the city of Castelo de Vide.

Advertisement:

During the President’s Answers panel, Sousa spoke about the international situation and contemporary challenges. He described Trump as an example of a new style of political leader, more emotional and oriented towards direct contact with citizens without intermediaries, while at the same time noting a dangerous shift in the global balance of power.

"With one particularly complex point: the leader of a leading superpower is, objectively, a Soviet or Russian agent. He is acting as an agent," the president of Portugal said.

Sousa stressed that this is not "an alliance based on friendship, economic, ideological or doctrinal cooperation".

"I say that, objectively, the new American leadership is strategically favouring the Russian Federation," he said, referring to the actions of the US president regarding the war in Ukraine.

He pointed out that the new American leadership "has transformed from an ally of one side into an arbiter of the conflict", an arbiter who seeks to negotiate only with Russia, excluding Ukraine and Europe.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!