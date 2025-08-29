All Sections
Russians attack Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring one-year-old child

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 29 August 2025, 06:45
Russians attack Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring one-year-old child
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

A one-year-old boy has been injured in a Russian attack on the settlement of Malokaterynivka in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy conducted four strikes on the settlement of Malokaterynivka, hitting residential areas. Several houses caught fire. The blast wave damaged nearby houses and outbuildings.

A one-year-old boy has been injured. Doctors have provided the child with all the necessary assistance."

Zaporizhzhia OblastcasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
