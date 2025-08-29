All Sections
In Russia and occupied territories, paramedics and midwives to take on doctors' duties due to shortage of medical staff

Iryna BatiukFriday, 29 August 2025, 13:59
In Russia and occupied territories, paramedics and midwives to take on doctors' duties due to shortage of medical staff
Stock photo: Getty Images

From 1 September, paramedics and midwives in Russia and in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine will be able to perform the duties of general practitioners, paediatricians and gynaecologists. These changes are set out in an order from the Russian Ministry of Health and are linked to a severe shortage of medical staff.

Source: Oleksii Kharchenko, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The practice of involving medical workers without higher education will also be applied in occupied Luhansk Oblast, where many towns are facing a significant shortage of medical personnel. State programmes with incentive payments have not worked there."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian media outlets reported that the order from the Russian Ministry of Health stipulates that paramedics and midwives will now be allowed to carry out only part of doctors’ duties.

This includes, in particular, taking medical histories, conducting examinations and simple tests (for example, electrocardiograms, rapid blood sugar tests and measuring intraocular pressure). They will also be authorised to prescribe and administer medicines, including narcotic and psychotropic drugs.

The Russians claim that this "reform" is meant to improve the healthcare system, as the shortage of specialists in villages and small towns currently reaches 70%. However, they also admit there is a serious risk to the quality of medical services.

Background: In 2024, the Russians forced women from the temporarily occupied territories to attend a "forum of service", which was created to "highlight women’s service to God, the family and the Fatherland".

occupationLuhansk
