Ukrainian soldier who crawled out of captivity with his throat cut testifies on Russian war crimes

Ukrainian serviceman Vladyslav, who survived Russian captivity with his throat cut and had to crawl to Ukrainian positions, has given testimony to law enforcement about the torture he underwent. Prosecutors have documented evidence of cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces.

Details: Russian forces captured Vladyslav in August 2025 near the village of Myroliubivka in Donetsk Oblast.

He was taken to the basement of an occupied building, where seven other Ukrainian defenders knelt with their hands tied behind their backs.

During interrogations, Russian troops tortured the prisoners, cut off parts of their bodies and then slit their throats.

Believing the soldiers were dead, the Russians threw their bodies into a pit and covered them with debris. Only one soldier survived.

Despite open wounds and severe injuries, Vladyslav crawled for five days to reach Ukrainian positions. He is now undergoing treatment.

Under the procedural guidance of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

"Prosecutors have questioned the victim. The Russian servicemen involved in committing the crime are being identified," the prosecutor’s office said.

