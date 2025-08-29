All Sections
Ukrainian soldier who crawled out of captivity with his throat cut testifies on Russian war crimes

Olena BarsukovaFriday, 29 August 2025, 15:45
Vladyslav in hospital. Photo: Suspilne Dnipro

Ukrainian serviceman Vladyslav, who survived Russian captivity with his throat cut and had to crawl to Ukrainian positions, has given testimony to law enforcement about the torture he underwent. Prosecutors have documented evidence of cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Russian forces captured Vladyslav in August 2025 near the village of Myroliubivka in Donetsk Oblast.

He was taken to the basement of an occupied building, where seven other Ukrainian defenders knelt with their hands tied behind their backs. 

During interrogations, Russian troops tortured the prisoners, cut off parts of their bodies and then slit their throats.

Believing the soldiers were dead, the Russians threw their bodies into a pit and covered them with debris. Only one soldier survived. 

Despite open wounds and severe injuries, Vladyslav crawled for five days to reach Ukrainian positions. He is now undergoing treatment.

Under the procedural guidance of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

"Prosecutors have questioned the victim. The Russian servicemen involved in committing the crime are being identified," the prosecutor’s office said.

Background: 

  • The story of 33-year-old Vladyslav spread in the media on 25 August. 
  • A few weeks earlier, the brigade he served in lost control of a position near Pokrovsk. While trying to help his brothers-in-arms, Vladyslav was captured. Initially caught by one group of Russian soldiers, he was later handed over to another, who kept prisoners in a basement of an occupied building.
  • Seven other Ukrainian soldiers were being held there. They were mutilated before having their throats slit. 
  • Vladyslav was the last of the eight prisoners to be thrown into the pit. Despite severe injuries and an open wound to his neck, he survived.
  • With his hands tied, he managed to free himself using a shard of glass to cut the rope. Bandaging his neck with cloth, Vladyslav crawled for nearly five days until he reached Ukrainian positions.
  • On 17 August, he was taken to a hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in critical condition, suffering from severe blood loss and infected wounds. Doctors performed surgery and are now working to help Vladyslav regain the ability to speak and breathe independently.

