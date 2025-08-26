All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Crawled five days with his throat cut: Ukrainian soldier survives torture and captivity – photo

Tatiana BugayenkoTuesday, 26 August 2025, 13:20
Crawled five days with his throat cut: Ukrainian soldier survives torture and captivity – photo
Vladyslav in a hospital. Photo: Suspilne Dnipro

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, doctors are treating 33-year-old Ukrainian soldier Vladyslav, who survived Russian captivity. His throat had been cut, yet he survived and crawled to Ukrainian positions for nearly five days. 

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Due to his injuries, Vladyslav is currently unable to speak, so he documented his experience in a diary. His wife and brother shared his story with journalists.

Advertisement:

It is known that a few weeks ago, the brigade in which Vladyslav serves lost control of a position near Pokrovsk. While trying to help his brothers-in-arms, Vladyslav was captured.

"First, he was caught by one group, and then they were taken to a basement. There were completely different soldiers there. There were two of them, and they tormented the prisoners," said Viktoriia, Vladyslav’s wife.

His brother, Yevhen, added that the first POWs had their eyes gouged out and lips cut and their genitals, ears and noses mutilated by the Russians.

Vladyslav was tortured and then had his throat cut. He was the last of eight soldiers the Russian troops threw into a pit, believing they were all dead.

After the Russian soldiers left, Vladyslav tied his throat with cloth and crawled for almost five days to reach Ukrainian positions.

"He says he was lucky that when they were thrown into the pit, they also dumped trash on top, so it wasn’t so visible. There was a broken bottle there. His hands were tied, and he managed to cut the rope with the bottle," explained Viktoriia.

On 17 August, he was taken to a medical facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in a critical condition. He had suffered severe blood loss, and his wounds had begun to fester.

"When the throat is cut and a person is bleeding, the chances are slim. He held on until the end, but you could tell he was confident everything would be okay," said the hospital’s director.

Vladyslav has already undergone surgery. Doctors are doing everything possible so that he can speak again.

"All the ENT surgeons have committed to performing such a perfect operation that no scar will be visible, and he will be able to breathe and talk independently," the director added.

In the 11 years of war, this type of injury is being treated in this medical facility for the first time.

 
Vladyslav before his injuries. 
Photo: Suspilne Dnipro

Despite everything he has endured, Vladyslav is already thinking about going back to the front, his brother said.

"He writes that those bastards should feel what he and seven of his fellow soldiers felt," his brother said.

Background: On 14 August, 26-year-old soldier Stanislav Panchenko was released from captivity as part of a prisoner exchange, bringing his four-legged friend, a cat named Myshko.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

prisonersRusso-Ukrainian wartortures
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
Ukraine's General Staff confirms fighting in two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast but denies Russian occupation
Hungarian PM threatens "consequences" over Zelenskyy's remarks about Druzhba pipeline
US offered Russia energy deals as incentive to push Kremlin towards peace in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
prisoners
Four and a half years in Russian captivity together: soldier comes home with his faithful cat – photos
Ukrainian parliamentary committee reveals how many Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity
Russian commissioner for human rights meets with Ukrainian counterpart in Belarus
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Time for accession talks: the EU must not use Orbán's veto to punish Ukraine
19:11
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
19:06
French minister meets with heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies
19:04
Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
18:51
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured
18:36
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says
18:16
Greece says it will not deploy troops to Ukraine
18:04
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
17:51
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
17:35
Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: