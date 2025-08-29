Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are not conducting an investigation into the Flamingo missile produced by Fire Point.

Source: NABU on Facebook

Quote: "In response to numerous media requests, we inform you that NABU and SAPO are not conducting an investigation into the Flamingo missile mentioned in the media."

Advertisement:

Details: Prior to this, Kyiv Independent reported that NABU had launched an investigation into Fire Point, the producer of the Flamingo missile and strike drones.

According to the outlet, detectives were checking whether Fire Point inflated the cost of components or the number of drones delivered to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Telegram "not to confuse the missile with drones".

"According to my information, there is no NABU investigation regarding missiles," he noted. "The original source (Kyiv Independent) did not claim otherwise. For some reason, the news is being misinterpreted. I heard there are questions about the drones."

Background:

It was reported that Fire Point quickly became one of the Ministry of Defence’s key contractors after its founding in 2023. It produces the long-range FP-1 drones and the Flamingo cruise missile, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently described as Ukraine’s most successful weapon.

Ukraine is currently producing about one Flamingo missile per day. Production is expected to rise to seven missiles per day by October.

