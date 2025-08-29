All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukraine's anti-corruption agency investigates Flamingo missile producer – Kyiv Independent

Andrii MuravskyiFriday, 29 August 2025, 15:07
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency investigates Flamingo missile producer – Kyiv Independent
A Flamingo missile. Photo: AP Photo

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has launched an investigation into the producer of the Flamingo missile and Fire Point attack drones.

Source: Kyiv Independent

Details: Detectives are examining whether Fire Point inflated the cost of components or the number of drones supplied to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence. The probe is also looking into possible links between the company and Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio founded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

"Until recently, the weapons maker was virtually unknown outside of Ukraine's defence circles, despite appearing to be one of the largest – if not the largest – recipient of Defence Ministry drone budget funds, according to documents obtained by the Kyiv Independent," the article notes.

"But over the past weeks, Fire Point has gone on a charm offensive, promoting its FP-1 deep-strike drones and Flamingo cruise missile in Western media. In his first public comments about the weapon, Zelenskyy last week called the Flamingo Ukraine's ‘most successful’ missile the country has in its arsenal to defend against Russia's nearly four-year full-scale invasion." 

Ukraine has prioritised the development of long-range drones and cruise missiles to strike Russian targets far beyond the front line and slow Moscow’s war machine.

"As part of the investigation, NABU is probing concerns that Fire Point inflated either the value of its components or the number of drones it delivers to the military, or both," the article adds.

Founded in 2023, Fire Point quickly became one of the Ministry of Defence’s key contractors. It produces the long-range FP-1 drones and the Flamingo cruise missile, which Zelenskyy recently described as Ukraine’s most successful weapon.

In 2024, the company sold drones worth UAH 13.2 billion (about US$320 million) to the state, accounting for nearly one-third of the ministry’s drone budget. The company says it has produced around 2,000 drones and plans to scale up to 9,000 in 2025.

The NABU probe comes amid a broader review of defence procurement and follows steps by the authorities that experts see as attempts to weaken the bureau’s independence. Fire Point has denied the allegations, calling the case political.

"It makes no sense to look for secrets where there are no secrets," said Iryna Terekh, Fire Point’s chief technology officer.

Background: Ukraine is currently producing about one Flamingo missile per day. Production is expected to rise to seven units per day by October.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed Forcescorruption
Advertisement:
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
Head of Ukrainian President's Office Yermak shares details of talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff in New York
EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire
Zelenskyy: There's no mass departure of 18-22-year-olds, they should get to finish schools and universities in Ukraine
Ukraine initiates emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia's latest large-scale attack
All News
Armed Forces
Battlefield sees over 170 clashes over past day: Russians attack Pokrovsk front alone 44 times
The elusive contract: why a 68-year-old Briton keeps knocking on the doors of Ukrainian army recruitment centres
Russian forces attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts 90 times in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Moldovan MP: We have a plan to reintegrate Transnistria, іt will be done very quickly
21:23
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
20:32
Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees
20:25
Drone strike hits another oil refinery in Russia – Reuters
20:04
Zelenskyy hints at possible visit of European Council president to Ukraine
19:56
Zelenskyy seeks legally binding security guarantees from partners
19:22
Zelenskyy says 25 people were killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
19:22
JD Vance criticises Politico article on Trump's envoy Witkoff
18:51
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
18:48
Denmark's contribution to Ukraine's defence industry this year expected to reach €1.4bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: