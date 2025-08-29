Ukraine's anti-corruption agency investigates Flamingo missile producer – Kyiv Independent

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has launched an investigation into the producer of the Flamingo missile and Fire Point attack drones.

Source: Kyiv Independent

Details: Detectives are examining whether Fire Point inflated the cost of components or the number of drones supplied to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence. The probe is also looking into possible links between the company and Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio founded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

"Until recently, the weapons maker was virtually unknown outside of Ukraine's defence circles, despite appearing to be one of the largest – if not the largest – recipient of Defence Ministry drone budget funds, according to documents obtained by the Kyiv Independent," the article notes.

"But over the past weeks, Fire Point has gone on a charm offensive, promoting its FP-1 deep-strike drones and Flamingo cruise missile in Western media. In his first public comments about the weapon, Zelenskyy last week called the Flamingo Ukraine's ‘most successful’ missile the country has in its arsenal to defend against Russia's nearly four-year full-scale invasion."

Ukraine has prioritised the development of long-range drones and cruise missiles to strike Russian targets far beyond the front line and slow Moscow’s war machine.

"As part of the investigation, NABU is probing concerns that Fire Point inflated either the value of its components or the number of drones it delivers to the military, or both," the article adds.

Founded in 2023, Fire Point quickly became one of the Ministry of Defence’s key contractors. It produces the long-range FP-1 drones and the Flamingo cruise missile, which Zelenskyy recently described as Ukraine’s most successful weapon.

In 2024, the company sold drones worth UAH 13.2 billion (about US$320 million) to the state, accounting for nearly one-third of the ministry’s drone budget. The company says it has produced around 2,000 drones and plans to scale up to 9,000 in 2025.

The NABU probe comes amid a broader review of defence procurement and follows steps by the authorities that experts see as attempts to weaken the bureau’s independence. Fire Point has denied the allegations, calling the case political.

"It makes no sense to look for secrets where there are no secrets," said Iryna Terekh, Fire Point’s chief technology officer.

Background: Ukraine is currently producing about one Flamingo missile per day. Production is expected to rise to seven units per day by October.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!