Drone strike hits another oil refinery in Russia – Reuters

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 29 August 2025, 20:25
Drone strike hits another oil refinery in Russia – Reuters
A fire. Stock photo

Oil processing at Russia’s Kuibyshev refinery, which is owned by Rosneft, has been halted since 28 August following Ukrainian drone attacks.

Source: Reuters, citing two industry sources

Details: The sources said the attack damaged both of the plant’s main crude distillation units – CDU-4 and CDU-5 – each with a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day. Some of the refinery’s secondary units were also damaged.

The Kuibyshev refinery had only resumed operations on 21 August after undergoing major repairs that began on 1 July.

The refinery is part of Rosneft’s Samara group of refineries, which also includes the Novokuibyshevsk and Syzran plants. 

The Syzran refinery is currently not operational following a drone attack on 15 August. The Novokuibyshevsk plant was attacked on 2 August.

The Kuibyshev refinery has an annual capacity of 7 million tonnes of oil, or about 140,000 barrels per day. In 2024, it processed 4.7 million tonnes of crude, producing 0.8 million tonnes of petrol, 1.4 million tonnes of diesel and 1.3 million tonnes of fuel oil, according to Reuters’ industry sources.

Background: 

