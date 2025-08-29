All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees

Oleh PavliukFriday, 29 August 2025, 20:32
Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Deputy Defence Minister Paweł Zalewski has said Warsaw will play a "key role" in ensuring future security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking after the EU defence ministers’ meeting in Copenhagen on Friday 29 August, Zalewski reiterated that Poland would not send troops to Ukraine due to the significant threat on its borders with Russia and Belarus.

Advertisement:

Instead, the guarantees being prepared within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing envisage the presence of European forces in Ukraine and an operation to protect Ukrainian airspace, which would become possible once active hostilities with Russia have ended.

Quote: "Poland will play a key role in this operation, as it will create conditions for bases, provide rear support for the units stationed in Ukraine, organise logistics for these units and offer airports for aircraft that will protect Ukrainian airspace from Poland."

Details: Zalewski added that "without what Poland is offering, there will be no security guarantees, so Poland’s proposal is an absolute guarantee that security assurances can be implemented".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poland
Advertisement:
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
Head of Ukrainian President's Office Yermak shares details of talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff in New York
EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire
Zelenskyy: There's no mass departure of 18-22-year-olds, they should get to finish schools and universities in Ukraine
Ukraine initiates emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia's latest large-scale attack
All News
Poland
Finland and Poland consider restoring peat bogs to defend against Russian tanks
Presidents of Ukraine and Poland "synchronise positions ahead of major diplomatic events"
F-16 crashes during air show rehearsal in Poland, pilot killed
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Moldovan MP: We have a plan to reintegrate Transnistria, іt will be done very quickly
21:23
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
20:32
Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees
20:25
Drone strike hits another oil refinery in Russia – Reuters
20:04
Zelenskyy hints at possible visit of European Council president to Ukraine
19:56
Zelenskyy seeks legally binding security guarantees from partners
19:22
Zelenskyy says 25 people were killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
19:22
JD Vance criticises Politico article on Trump's envoy Witkoff
18:51
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
18:48
Denmark's contribution to Ukraine's defence industry this year expected to reach €1.4bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: