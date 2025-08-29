Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees

Polish Deputy Defence Minister Paweł Zalewski has said Warsaw will play a "key role" in ensuring future security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking after the EU defence ministers’ meeting in Copenhagen on Friday 29 August, Zalewski reiterated that Poland would not send troops to Ukraine due to the significant threat on its borders with Russia and Belarus.

Instead, the guarantees being prepared within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing envisage the presence of European forces in Ukraine and an operation to protect Ukrainian airspace, which would become possible once active hostilities with Russia have ended.

Quote: "Poland will play a key role in this operation, as it will create conditions for bases, provide rear support for the units stationed in Ukraine, organise logistics for these units and offer airports for aircraft that will protect Ukrainian airspace from Poland."

Details: Zalewski added that "without what Poland is offering, there will be no security guarantees, so Poland’s proposal is an absolute guarantee that security assurances can be implemented".

Background:

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Ukraine’s Western partners had prepared a plan providing for a demilitarised zone, which would likely be patrolled by neutral peacekeeping forces from a third country.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that leaders of the Coalition of the Willing will meet soon to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine as part of the peace process.

