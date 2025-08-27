All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

FT: Western partners propose three tiers of Ukraine's defence after war ends

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukWednesday, 27 August 2025, 10:35
FT: Western partners propose three tiers of Ukraine's defence after war ends

Ukraine's Western partners have drafted a rough three-tier defence plan to ensure the country's security in the event the war ends.

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Western capitals have outlined a rough plan that envisages creating a demilitarised zone that would likely be patrolled by neutral peacekeeping troops from a third country agreed by Ukraine and Russia.

Advertisement:

Next, according to three officials, a much stronger border would be defended by Ukrainian troops armed and trained by NATO countries.

European deterrence forces would be stationed deeper inside Ukraine as a third line of defence, with US resources supporting them from the rear.

However, even with potential US support, the public and politicians in many European countries remain alarmed at the prospect of sending troops to Ukraine.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, noted that each country in the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – will make its contribution, "and in the end the picture will be a mix of military, political and economic support".

Yermak said that the discussions concern four to five European brigades "on the ground, provided by the Coalition of the Willing", plus "strategic enablers" from the US.

He stressed that this represents "a big change from the spring".

"Indeed, the last meeting in the White House has become a breakthrough point in a number of things, brought clarity in terms of . . . steps like: forming the setting of a security guarantees and pursuance of US weapons for Ukraine’s defence through European financial instruments," Yermak said.

The US "can provide the backbone that makes the whole security and deterrence architecture work", he added.

The FT said the US has promised Europe air support and intelligence assistance for forces in Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, also announced that he will meet with a Ukrainian delegation in New York this week.
  • Trump said Washington would launch an "economic war" against Russia if it avoids negotiations on ending its war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warceasefire
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
Poland prepares alternative bill on limiting aid to Ukrainians
Russia causes "significant damage" to gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
Russians table peace proposal on Donetsk Oblast, says Trump's envoy Witkoff
Russians attack Kherson, killing one person and injuring three
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians table peace proposal on Donetsk Oblast, says Trump's envoy Witkoff
Ukraine's air defence destroys 74 Russian drones, but 9 locations hit
Trump's envoy Witkoff believes war in Ukraine may be over by year-end or earlier
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees
20:11
Germany exported record amount of arms in 2024, most went to Ukraine
19:55
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
19:14
Germany's Merz: We do not want Ukraine to capitulate
19:06
Majority of Americans support tough sanctions against Kremlin's trading allies – Reuters
18:56
Hungarian foreign minister announces test resumption of oil supplies through Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine's attack
18:56
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured
18:47
Ukrainian snipers repel Russian assault in close combat – video
18:29
Russia files case against Crimean Tatar journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva
17:56
Orbán's government challenges EU decision on Russian assets made without Hungary's consent
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: