FT: Western partners propose three tiers of Ukraine's defence after war ends

Ukraine's Western partners have drafted a rough three-tier defence plan to ensure the country's security in the event the war ends.

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Western capitals have outlined a rough plan that envisages creating a demilitarised zone that would likely be patrolled by neutral peacekeeping troops from a third country agreed by Ukraine and Russia.

Advertisement:

Next, according to three officials, a much stronger border would be defended by Ukrainian troops armed and trained by NATO countries.

European deterrence forces would be stationed deeper inside Ukraine as a third line of defence, with US resources supporting them from the rear.

However, even with potential US support, the public and politicians in many European countries remain alarmed at the prospect of sending troops to Ukraine.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, noted that each country in the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – will make its contribution, "and in the end the picture will be a mix of military, political and economic support".

Yermak said that the discussions concern four to five European brigades "on the ground, provided by the Coalition of the Willing", plus "strategic enablers" from the US.

He stressed that this represents "a big change from the spring".

"Indeed, the last meeting in the White House has become a breakthrough point in a number of things, brought clarity in terms of . . . steps like: forming the setting of a security guarantees and pursuance of US weapons for Ukraine’s defence through European financial instruments," Yermak said.

The US "can provide the backbone that makes the whole security and deterrence architecture work", he added.

The FT said the US has promised Europe air support and intelligence assistance for forces in Ukraine.

Background:

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, also announced that he will meet with a Ukrainian delegation in New York this week.

Trump said Washington would launch an "economic war" against Russia if it avoids negotiations on ending its war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!