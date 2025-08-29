All Sections
Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia, causing fire at business premises

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 29 August 2025, 23:08
Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia, causing fire at business premises
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia on the evening of 29 August, causing a fire at premises belonging to a business.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A building has been damaged, and a fire broke out at one of Zaporizhzhia’s industrial facilities. These are the consequences of the enemy strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia. Early reports indicate no casualties."

Details: Fedorov also reported that a 69-year-old man had been injured during the attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.

The Russians struck a car in Mahdalynivka using an FPV drone.

