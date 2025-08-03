Russia launches missile strike on Mykolaiv: houses destroyed, 7 injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian forces have launched a missile strike on a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv, destroying and damaging houses and injuring seven people.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES) in Mykolaiv; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from SES: "Russian forces continue to wage war against the civilian population.

Advertisement:

As a result of the missile strike on a residential area in Mykolaiv, houses were destroyed and civilians’ homes were damaged."

Details: Emergency workers reported that SES units were carrying out emergency response operations and extinguishing a fire at the scene of the strike.

They said there were casualties.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian forces have launched a missile strike on a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv, destroying and damaging houses and injuring seven people.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES) in Mykolaiv; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from SES: "Russian forces continue to wage war against the civilian population.

As a result of the missile strike on a residential area in Mykolaiv, houses were destroyed and civilians’ homes were damaged."

Details: Emergency workers reported that SES units were carrying out emergency response operations and extinguishing a fire at the scene of the strike.

They said there were casualties.

Updated: Kim reported that three people had been taken to hospital.

Later, the State Emergency Service stated that the fire, which had spread over 1,500 sq m, was extinguished. Debris clearance is ongoing at the scene.

In the morning, Kim reported that the number of injured had risen to seven. He added that three houses had been destroyed.

Quote from Kim: "Another 23 houses, 12 apartment buildings, six cars, a post office and a building materials store were damaged.

Seven people were injured – four of them received medical assistance on the spot.

As of this morning, a 57-year-old and a 74-year-old man remain in hospital in a moderate condition, while a 32-year-old man was treated on an outpatient basis."

Background: It was earlier reported that power outages had occurred in the city of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast following a missile threat warning.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!