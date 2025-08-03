Russians attack Kyiv with missiles

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts in the early hours of 3 August due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Air Force

Details: At 01:06, an air-raid warning was issued in the capital and several oblasts.

The Air Force warned of a possible Russian ballistic missile attack.

In addition, the Air Force reported missiles heading towards Kyiv.

Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, said that "the enemy is attacking Kyiv with missiles".

Explosions were heard in the capital amid the missile threat.

Update: At 01:37, the all-clear was given in Kyiv.

