All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kyiv with missiles

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 01:12
Russians attack Kyiv with missiles
Explosions. Stock photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts in the early hours of 3 August due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Air Force

Details: At 01:06, an air-raid warning was issued in the capital and several oblasts.

Advertisement:

The Air Force warned of a possible Russian ballistic missile attack.

In addition, the Air Force reported missiles heading towards Kyiv.

Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, said that "the enemy is attacking Kyiv with missiles".

Explosions were heard in the capital amid the missile threat.

Update: At 01:37, the all-clear was given in Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivair-raid warning
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
Ukraine's сommander-in-сhief: Russians use total infiltration tactics and increase sabotage
Ukrainian MP and former head of Luhansk Oblast administration among those exposed by anti-corruption agencies
Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant
All News
Kyiv
Zelenskyy on Russian missile strike on Kyiv: One of most brutal strikes on capital – photo
Mother and two daughters killed in Russian strike had moved to Kyiv from Donbas to escape war
Kyiv woman falls nine storeys after Russian bombardment and lives to tell the tale
RECENT NEWS
11:50
Russians advance near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
10:48
UK foreign secretary feels guilty about row between Zelenskyy and Trump
10:37
Billionaire and ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt is making drones for Ukraine. What drives him?
10:30
Türkiye launches Kızılelma drone production with Ukrainian AI-322F engine
10:11
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
09:27
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
08:54
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
08:27
Seven dead and over 20 injured in Russian assaults on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:42
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
07:28
Russia claims to have downed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: