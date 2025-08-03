Drone strike ignites oil depot in Russian Sochi, huge storage tank ablaze – videos

A fire has broken out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Sochi as a result of a drone attack.

Source: Astra, Baza and other Russian Telegram channels; Russian media; Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin; Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai

Details: The Telegram channels noted that an oil depot was on fire near Sochi airport.

Advertisement:

Social media posts indicated that the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot was on fire. Sochi Airport previously announced that it had suspended operations.

Proshunin stated that "a fuel tank caught fire at an oil depot in the Adler district."

It was also noted that the drone attack began after 02:00 in the morning local time, and more than 20 explosions rang out in Sochi.

Kondratiev noted that "in the Adler district, debris from a drone hit a tank containing petroleum products, causing a fire."

Updated: According to updated information from the Russian authorities, allegedly "one tank containing 2,000 cubic metres of petroleum products is on fire" at the oil depot in the Adler district.

Background: On 24 July, drones struck an oil depot on the Federal Territory of Sirius near the city of Sochi in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!