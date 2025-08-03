All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drone strike ignites oil depot in Russian Sochi, huge storage tank ablaze – videos

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 04:32
Drone strike ignites oil depot in Russian Sochi, huge storage tank ablaze – videos
Oil depot ablaze in Sochi. Screenshot: Telegram

A fire has broken out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Sochi as a result of a drone attack.

Source: Astra, Baza and other Russian Telegram channels; Russian media; Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin; Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai

Details: The Telegram channels noted that an oil depot was on fire near Sochi airport.

Advertisement:

Social media posts indicated that the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot was on fire. Sochi Airport previously announced that it had suspended operations.

Proshunin stated that "a fuel tank caught fire at an oil depot in the Adler district."

It was also noted that the drone attack began after 02:00 in the morning local time, and more than 20 explosions rang out in Sochi.

Kondratiev noted that "in the Adler district, debris from a drone hit a tank containing petroleum products, causing a fire."

Updated: According to updated information from the Russian authorities, allegedly "one tank containing 2,000 cubic metres of petroleum products is on fire" at the oil depot in the Adler district.

Background: On 24 July, drones struck an oil depot on the Federal Territory of Sirius near the city of Sochi in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadronesfire
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
Ukraine's сommander-in-сhief: Russians use total infiltration tactics and increase sabotage
Ukrainian MP and former head of Luhansk Oblast administration among those exposed by anti-corruption agencies
Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant
All News
Russia
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
Russia claims to have downed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
11:50
Russians advance near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
10:48
UK foreign secretary feels guilty about row between Zelenskyy and Trump
10:37
Billionaire and ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt is making drones for Ukraine. What drives him?
10:30
Türkiye launches Kızılelma drone production with Ukrainian AI-322F engine
10:11
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
09:27
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
08:54
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
08:27
Seven dead and over 20 injured in Russian assaults on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:42
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
07:28
Russia claims to have downed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: