Drones have hit an oil depot on the federal territory of Sirius near the city of Sochi in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Dmitry Plishkin, Head of the Administration of the federal territory of Sirius; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Plishkin: "A strike on the oil depot on Tavricheskaya Street has been recorded. Please stay away from the area, whether travelling by car or on foot. I will provide updates on any important developments."

Details: Earlier, Plishkin reported that air defence systems had been responding. He later noted that the threat of drone attacks remains.

RIA Novosti said at least five explosions had been heard in Sochi overnight.

For reference: Sirius is an urban-type settlement in Krasnodar Krai and the first federal territory in Russia. It was part of the city of Sochi until the adoption of a new city charter. It is the southernmost settlement in Krasnodar Krai and the entire Southern Federal District.

