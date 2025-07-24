All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones hit oil depot near Sochi

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 24 July 2025, 02:36
Drones hit oil depot near Sochi
Fire at an oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast in January 2025. Stock photo: Alexander Gusev on Telegram

Drones have hit an oil depot on the federal territory of Sirius near the city of Sochi in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Dmitry Plishkin, Head of the Administration of the federal territory of Sirius; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Plishkin: "A strike on the oil depot on Tavricheskaya Street has been recorded. Please stay away from the area, whether travelling by car or on foot. I will provide updates on any important developments."

Advertisement:

Details: Earlier, Plishkin reported that air defence systems had been responding. He later noted that the threat of drone attacks remains.

RIA Novosti said at least five explosions had been heard in Sochi overnight.

For reference: Sirius is an urban-type settlement in Krasnodar Krai and the first federal territory in Russia. It was part of the city of Sochi until the adoption of a new city charter. It is the southernmost settlement in Krasnodar Krai and the entire Southern Federal District.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa: local market and houses on fire, architectural landmarks damaged – photos
US congresswoman spreads lie that Kyiv protests are due to Zelenskyy's refusal to make deal with Russia
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies welcome Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence
All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
Over 1,200 more prisoners to be exchanged under new Istanbul agreement – Ukrainian and Russian delegations
Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks begins in Istanbul
RECENT NEWS
11:17
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
11:07
Brave1 defence tech cluster to issue grants for production of explosives
10:41
G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's statement on restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies' independence and offer assistance
10:14
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
09:35
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
08:56
Ukrainian PM meets with G7 ambassadors amid criticism over threats to anti-corruption bodies' independence
08:38
Trump in contact with Senate regarding sanctions against Russia, but wants to make decision himself – White House
08:19
Russians launch 61 assaults on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:55
China supplies Russia with drone engines under guise of refrigerators – Reuters
07:40
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: