Ukrainian partisans delay supply of fuel to Russian forces in Berdiansk

Fuel supplies to Russian forces have been delayed after partisans from the Ukrainian ATESH resistance movement carried out sabotage actions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast en route to occupied Berdiansk. [ATESH is a military partisan movement operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, created by Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars in September 2022 following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.]

Quote: "An ATESH agent carried out a sabotage operation near the settlement of Shovkove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A relay cabinet was burned on the section of the railway leading to occupied Berdiansk."

Details: ATESH noted that "the destruction of this cabinet delayed the supply of fuel that would be used to support the occupying forces on the Zaporizhzhia front."

They explained the choice of location for the sabotage by the fact that "this branch regularly transports military cargo – equipment, fuel and personnel."

