Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhii Haidai from the post of head of Mukachevo District State Administration.

Source: decree on the website of the President’s Office

Quote: "Serhii Haidai shall be dismissed from the position of head of Mukachevo District State Administration of Zakarpattia Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, the president dismissed Andrii Yurchenko from the post of head of Rubizhne City Military Administration of the Sievierodonetsk district in Luhansk Oblast.

Background:

Earlier on 2 August, following a report from NABU director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a corrupt MP, several heads of local government and members of the National Guard had been caught accepting bribes.

NABU and SAPO have exposed an MP, several heads of local government and service members from the National Guard as having been involved in bribery in relation to the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment. The scheme involved entering into state contracts with supplier companies at deliberately inflated prices.

Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Oleksii Kuznietsov, an MP from the Servant of the People party, Serhii Haidai, Head of Mukachevo District State Administration in Zakarpattia Oblast and former head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, and Andrii Yurchenko, Head of Rubizhne City Military Administration in Luhansk Oblast, are among those who have been exposed by NABU and SAPO as having been involved in large-scale corruption.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!