Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 15:31
Zelenskyy appoints Air Force commander after year-long vacancy
Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko. Screenshot: a video by the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko as commander of the Ukrainian Air Force on 3 August.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, I appointed Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko as Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

What matters most is that Ukrainian combat aviation and air defence continue to develop in a comprehensive and effectively coordinated manner – through the joint efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, our partner teams, and dedicated, professional experts who want Ukraine to be strong and victorious."

Background: On 30 August 2024, President Zelenskyy dismissed Mykola Oleshchuk as commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, a position he had held since August 2021.

