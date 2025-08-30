All Sections
EU foreign ministers discuss pressure on Russia with their counterparts from UK, Iceland and Norway

Tetyana VysotskaSaturday, 30 August 2025, 11:27
EU foreign ministers discuss pressure on Russia with their counterparts from UK, Iceland and Norway
Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman. Photo: Grlić-Radman on Facebook

The foreign ministers of the UK, Iceland and Norway will attend an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen on 30 August to discuss increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Source: Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK, Iceland and Norway foreign ministers are discussing sanctions against Russia with EU ministers.

"The EU needs to increase its pressure on Russia. More robust sanctions and the Russian shadow fleet are on our agenda," Grlić-Radman said.

The Croatian foreign minister added that the main goal is "to get Moscow to engage in meaningful negotiations".

"So, today, and our close partners, the UK, Iceland, and Norway will be present just to contribute to our efforts," Grlić-Radman said.

Background: 

  • Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that the development of the 19th package of European Union sanctions against Russia should be carried out in coordination with the United States.
  • Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, explained what exactly could be included in the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.
  • The EU is considering introducing secondary sanctions to prevent third countries from helping Russia circumvent existing restrictions.
  • This tool – adopted in 2023 but not yet used – would prohibit the export, supply, or transfer of certain goods to third countries believed to be enabling the evasion of EU sanctions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sanctionsRussia
