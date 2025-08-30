Lithuania strengthens border security with Russia and Belarus by installing barriers on roads

The Lithuanian army has installed barriers to reinforce border security on unused roads near border crossing points with Russia and Belarus.

Source: Lithuanian army on Saturday 30 August, reports Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as cited by European Pravda

Details: The military says that this is part of planned counter-mobility measures for the Baltic defence line.

"The barriers installed are only part of a larger integrated picture. We are starting at the tactical level – specific obstacles on the border – and later we will combine the entire engineering scenario into a single conceptual system," said Lithuanian Army Commander General Raimundas Vaikšnoras.

The "dragon’s teeth" used to set up the barriers were placed on roads at unused border crossing points and at easily accessible locations near roads at functioning border checkpoints so that they can be quickly deployed if needed.

Measures to reinforce border security have already been implemented at the disused border crossing points of Šumskas, Lavoriškės, Raigardas and Latežeris with Belarus, as well as at the disused border crossing point of Romainiškės with Russia, and in some other areas.

The army reports that work to restrict access along unused roads at border checkpoints is part of the future Baltic Defence Line – a long-term plan by all the Baltic states and Poland aimed at reducing the threat of land invasion and limiting possible hostile actions on the ground.

It is noted that in the near future the Lithuanian army will carry out further assessments of other important border areas where movement restrictions are also planned.

Background:

Recently, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and Poland sent a joint letter to the European Commission calling for additional funding for the protection of the EU’s external borders due to the threat posed by drones.

It was also reported that Lithuanian border guards will step up border protection and deploy additional forces as Russia and Belarus prepare for their Zapad joint military exercises scheduled for September.

